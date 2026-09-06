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Home > Entertainment News > Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

Before Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish, Rakesh Roshan was an actor struggling to find his place in Bollywood. On his birthday, here’s the fascinating story behind the filmmaker whose career became synonymous with the letter ‘K’.

Rakesh Roshan (Photo:X)
Rakesh Roshan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 11:03 IST

Rakesh Roshan, who turns 77 on September 6, has had a career that is almost as cinematic as the films he eventually made. Born in 1949 to music composer Roshan and singer Ira Roshan, he entered an industry that was already familiar to his family, but his own journey was far from easy.

Roshan has recalled that he was born in the garage of music directors Husnlal-Bhagatram, where his father was staying while trying to establish himself in Bombay. His father died when Rakesh was just 17, after which he began working as an assistant director while continuing to pursue acting.

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Why did Rakesh Roshan leave acting behind?

Roshan made his acting debut in Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani in 1970 and later attempted to establish himself as a leading man. But success remained elusive. He eventually took on supporting and even negative roles simply to stay employed in an industry where he was struggling to find his footing.

In a later reflection on his career, Roshan revealed that he appeared in around 90 films, with many roles coming because he actively sought work. The turning point came when he moved behind the camera.

What is Rakesh Roshan’s mysterious connection with the letter ‘K’?

This is perhaps the most fascinating Rakesh Roshan trivia. Every film he directed has a title beginning with the letter ‘K’. From Khudgarz and Khoon Bhari Maang to Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise, the pattern became his unmistakable signature.

And the letter has certainly been lucky for him. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai launched Hrithik Roshan as a leading man and earned Rakesh the Filmfare Award for Best Director, while Koi… Mil Gaya became another major success.

From being born in a garage to creating one of Bollywood’s most recognisable film franchises, Rakesh Roshan’s story is ultimately one of persistence, and perhaps a little bit of Karma.

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Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?
Tags: BollywoodRakesh Roshan

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Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

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Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

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Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?
Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?
Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?
Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

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