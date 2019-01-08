Legendary actor and director Rakesh Roshan has been spotted early stage throat cancer and the news is confirmed by his son Hrithik Roshan himself. Hrithik Roshan shared this sad news with fans on social media. He took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo with his father Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan embarked on his cinematic journey in 1967 and made his Bollywood acting debut in 1970 with "Ghar Ghar ki Kahani".

Legendary actor and director Rakesh Roshan has been spotted early stage throat cancer and the news is confirmed by his son Hrithik Roshan himself. Hrithik Roshan shared this sad news with fans on social media. He took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo with his father Rakesh Roshan.

In his photo caption, Hrithik Roshan told fans that when he asked his father for a photo this morning, he knew inside that his father, Rakesh Roshan wouldn’t miss going to the gym even on his surgery day. Calling him the strongest person he knows, Hrithik Roshan told everyone that Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat about a few weeks ago. Even after that, Rakesh Roshan is in full spirits and energy as he takes a step forward to battle it. Take a look at the complete post:

Popular Bollywood director and producer who has many hit films under his name including Karan Arjun, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koi… Mil Gaya, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai is onto fighting a big battle. Not many people know that even his daughter, Sunanina Roshan was earlier diagnosed with cervical cancer but she fought it and is now doing well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More