Director Rakesh Roshan has shared some shocking details about Rishi Kapoor's health. Expressing that he has lost a very close friend today, Rakesh Roshan has revealed that Rishi Kapoor was in the hospital since last 3 weeks.

Director Rakesh Roshan, who happens to be Rishi Kapoor’s good friend, has made shocking revelations as the nation mourns the death of the veteran actor. In a recent interview with a news portal, Rakesh Roshan has said that Rishi Kapoor was in hospital since last 3 weeks. He came to know that Rishi Kapoor’s health is critical last night but could not do anything about it. Calling it frustrating times, Rakesh Roshan expressed that he feels really lonely today. They have so many memories today and they are all coming back to him.

Rakesh Roshan said that he has lost a very close friend today. He visited Rishi Kapoor at his house before the lockdown. Soon after some days, the actor was admitted in the hospital and spent about 3 weeks there.

Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed last night that the actor is in the hospital and is not feeling well. He was facing difficulty in breathing. However, he shunned down the reports of Rishi Kapoor being on ventilator.

On Thursday morning, the Kapoor family shared a joint statement on social media after Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The statement read that Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today morning at 8:45 after battling leukaemia for about two years. The actor further kept the doctors and hospital staff entertained to his last. They also requested everyone to follow the rules of lockdown. Reports are rife that the last rites of Rishi Kapoor will be conducted today at Chandanwadi crematorium.

