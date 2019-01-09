The New year arrived with sad news when Hrithik Roshan shared that his father and former actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer. The actor took to his official social media accounts to share the grim fact and posted a photo along with. He also mentioned that Rakesh Roshan did not miss his gym schedule even on the day of his surgery too.

As soon the news broke on the internet, fans started showering their good wishes and love for Rakesh Roshan. People started filling up Twitter with tweets wishing his speedy recovery and asking for his health updates. Not just his fans, even prime minister Narendra Modi wished Rakesh Roshan for good health, calling him a fighter who will surely face this challenge with utmost courage. Soon after he tweeted this on his official Twitter account, Hrithik Roshan responded thanking him for his concern.

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

In his reply to prime minister Narendra Modi, Hrithik Roshan also mentioned with utmost happiness that Rakesh Roshan’s surgery went off well and he is fine now. The doctors say that the operation was successful, said Hrithik Roshan. Rakesh Roshan’s brother Rajesh Roshan too confirmed his good health saying that he is better and is recovering well. He said that the whole family was very tensed for him and was in the hospital together. But now, if God wills, Rakesh Roshan will soon be discharged from the hospital.

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

