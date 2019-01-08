Bollywood has some shining starlets who made her impression with their first footsteps itself. One of those was Fatima Sana Shaikh who made her debut from Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and gave a phenomenal performance as Geeta Phogat. The movie was a great success at the box-office and since then, the diva never looked back.

The movie will be directed by Mahesh Mithai and will showcase the life of Rakesh Sharma who was an Indian Air Force pilot

Bollywood has some shining starlets who made her impression with their first footsteps itself. One of those was Fatima Sana Sheikh who made her debut from Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and gave a phenomenal performance as Geeta Phogat. The movie was a great success at the box-office and since then, the diva never looked back.

Last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is now hogging headlines for different reasons. The news is that the actor will be cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in upcoming Rakesh Sharma’s biopic. If this is all true, Fatima Sana Sheikh will be starring with another superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Although this is not an official announcement, the makers are still in search for the perfect one but looking at the superb work of Fatima Sana Shaikh in films, they are keen on pitching her for the role.

The movie will be directed by Mahesh Mithai and will showcase the life of Rakesh Sharma who was an Indian Air Force pilot and he created history by being the first Indian citizen to travel the outer space.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More