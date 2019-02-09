Last month during a media interaction, Aamir had rubbished SRK's exit rumours and said that people should wait until SRK himself makes such an announcement and not assume anything. Amid Shahrukh's exit rumours, it was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput was making it to the maker's list for playing Rakesh Sharma, however, now actor Vicky Kaushal seems to have been approached for the role

Recently Shahrukh Khan made headlines for his alleged exit from Ronnie Screwwala’s next production venture Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. The movie is based on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space. The actor has reportedly walked out of the project citing work commitments. Although these are still considered to be speculations with writer Anjum Rajabali insisting that Shah Rukh Khan was still part of the movie. however, another speculation making rounds was Shahrukh will be seen next in Don 3, instead of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. Hence, the actor opted out of Saare Jahaan Se Achca to devote more time to Don 3. While on the other hand, Farhan Akhtar, director of Don 3 has denied such claims.

At the second trailer launch of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiraiya, producer Ronnie Screwvala when asked about SRK’s exit from Saare Jahan Se Achcha, neither confirmed nor denied his exit from the project. He told the media that nothing could be revealed for the time being. The Rakesh Sharma biopic was initially offered to Aamir Khan,however, the actor suggested that Shahrukh Khan would be a more suitable face for the role.

Last month during a media interaction, Aamir had rubbished SRK’s exit rumours and said that people should wait until SRK himself makes such an announcement and not assume anything. Amid Shahrukh’s exit rumours, it was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput was making it to the maker’s list for playing Rakesh Sharma, however, now actor Vicky Kaushal seems to have been approached for the role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More