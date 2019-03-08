Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will host a special screening for former Athlete Milkha Singh. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra organised a special screening for the spiritual leader Sadhguru which received a heartwarming response.

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who had earlier treated the audience with the national award winning film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is all set to host a special screening for the veteran sprinter Milkha Singh. After bringing to screen the life of the national athlete Milkha Singh, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra decided to arrange a special screening for the sportsman in his hometown, Chandigarh.

Recently, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra organised a special screening for the spiritual leader Sadhguru which received a heartwarming response. Treating the audience with socially relevant films like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the director is now gearing up for the release of Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister presents an emotional tale banking upon the relationship of a mother and son while giving a social message. Touching upon two socially relevant and impactful issues of open defecation and rape, Mere Pyare Prime Minister presents the story of a young boy and his mother.

Delivering a social message with an emotional storyline yet again, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who had earlier helmed Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6, amongst others is all set to present Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances. The musical trio of Shankar Ehsan Loy joins hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More