Bollywood actress and item queen Rakhi Sawant, who got injured in a wrestling match in Haryana has now accused actress Tanushree Dutta and alleged that she paid to a wrestler to get her injured in the game. Rakhi Sawant was injured and later hospitalised after a wrestling match which took place in a Haryana town. Now following her injury, Rakhi Sawant has accused Tanushree Dutta that she paid the wrestler to get her injured in the game. Taking it to her Instagram, Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram and accused Tanushree Dutta behind this act saying that she (wrestler) is a rebel and had tried to harm her intentionally. Rakhi Sawant said that she took money from @iamtanushreeduttaofficial and attempted to injure her back. Rakhi alleged that she did this so that she won’t be able to dance or perform in front of her fans. Rakhi Sawant further asked her fans from India and across the world to support her in this incident.

The wrestling was hosted at Tau Devi Lal Stadium and organised by world known Indian wrestler Great Khali on November 11. Rakhi Sawant entered the ring with a boosted confidence and also showed some dance moves before clashing with her competitor. However, she got knocked out in the very first round after her competitor slammed her down. Moments passed but Rakhi did not respond, following which the organisers reached up to her and took her to a hospital.

According to reports, before the game, her competitor challenged her. Rakhi Sawant said that she was a dancer and asked the wrestler to join her in the dance. However, something went wrong and both entered into some argument following which the wrestler lifted up Rakhi and slammed her on the ring floor. Reports had said that Rakhi suffered injuries on her back.

