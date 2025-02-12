Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

In a recent Instagram Live, Rakhi Sawant voiced her support for comedian Samay Raina, who faced backlash after his viral India’s Got Talent appearance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH


In a recent Instagram Live, Rakhi Sawant voiced her support for comedian Samay Raina, who faced backlash after his viral India’s Got Talent appearance. Rakhi urged fans to stop trolling him, calling Samay a “good person” who only aims to entertain. She also expressed concern for his mental well-being, drawing parallels to past tragedies in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the same live session, Rakhi slammed veteran singer Udit Narayan for a viral video where he was seen kissing fans onstage, calling the act inappropriate. “Such behavior isn’t right. Respect your fans,” she said.

She said, “She was just a fan of yours, but you practically went into her mouth. What are you trying to do at this old age?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rakhi’s statements quickly gained attention, with her candid remarks sparking mixed reactions online.

Watch Her Live Here: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Filed under

Rakhi Sawant Samay Raina UDIT NARAYAN

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Says Ukraine Joining NATO Is Impractical

Donald Trump Says Ukraine Joining NATO Is Impractical

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur,...

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? First US’ Hindu-American Spy Chief Confirmed By Donald Trump

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? First US’ Hindu-American Spy Chief Confirmed By Donald Trump

Turkish President Erdogan Visits Pakistan For Strengthening Trade And Economic Ties

Turkish President Erdogan Visits Pakistan For Strengthening Trade And Economic Ties

1BHK Aparments Of 350 Sq Ft Starting From Rs 25,0000 Per Month In Bengaluru

1BHK Aparments Of 350 Sq Ft Starting From Rs 25,0000 Per Month In Bengaluru

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur,

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While Speaking On The State Of Film Industry

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox