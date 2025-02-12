Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

In a recent Instagram Live, Rakhi Sawant voiced her support for comedian Samay Raina, who faced backlash after his viral India’s Got Talent appearance.

In a recent Instagram Live, Rakhi Sawant voiced her support for comedian Samay Raina, who faced backlash after his viral India’s Got Talent appearance. Rakhi urged fans to stop trolling him, calling Samay a “good person” who only aims to entertain. She also expressed concern for his mental well-being, drawing parallels to past tragedies in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the same live session, Rakhi slammed veteran singer Udit Narayan for a viral video where he was seen kissing fans onstage, calling the act inappropriate. “Such behavior isn’t right. Respect your fans,” she said.

She said, “She was just a fan of yours, but you practically went into her mouth. What are you trying to do at this old age?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rakhi’s statements quickly gained attention, with her candid remarks sparking mixed reactions online.

Watch Her Live Here: