The queen of controversies Rakhi Sawant is making headlines again. Whether it is her posts, comments, or captions every post of her catches attention. This time Rakhi is making the headline for her allegations that she has been molested during a roadshow in Ludhiana, Punjab. She was there for a promotional roadshow with the Great Khali. Shocked by the incident, she ended by crying while telling the media personnel about her encounter.

According to reports, she was in an open jeep, when some boys came on board and started misbehaving with her. When she protested the guys escaped and ran away. Rakhi claims that she is very hurt and will never visit Punjab again as the people didn’t respect her.

Rakhi Sawant is a singer, dancer, as well as an actor. She never leaves a chance to grab limelight with her controversial and often laughed upon hilarious comments. Recently to show her love for Gully boy and Ranveer Singh she got his name tattooed on her chest! Yes, you read it right, she got Deepika Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh’s name tattooed on her chest!

