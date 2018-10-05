Rakhi Sawant has filed an FIR after she received alleged threat calls following her support to Bollywood actor Nana Patekar amid the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy. Many Bollywood celebrities had come forward and shared their views, opinions on the Tanushree-Nana Patekar controversy and so did Rakhi Sawant, who supported the Welcome actor.

Rakhi Sawant has filed an FIR after she received alleged threat calls following her support to Bollywood actor Nana Patekar amid the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy. Many Bollywood celebrities had come forward and shared their views, opinions on the Tanushree-Nana Patekar controversy and so did Rakhi Sawant, who supported the Welcome actor. However, now, Rakhi has now alleged that she has been receiving abusive and death threats, therefore, she has filed an FIR.

According to reports, Rakhi Sawant has alleged that since she supported Nana Patekar in the controversy, fans or supporters of Tanushree Dutta could be behind these threat calls. A model, dancer, TV and film actress Rakhi Sawant also posted a photo on her submitting the FIR to police officials on her Instagram page.

Posting a picture of filing the FIR, Rakhi Sawant said on Friday she has written an official complaint and submitted in the Oshiwara police station after she started receiving abusive and threat calls in the past few days. Rakhi Sawant added that some unknown person who she alleged could be Tanushree Dutta’s supporters was angry with her since she supported Nana Patekar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

