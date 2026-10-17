Rakhi Sawant In Big Trouble Over ‘Namard’ Comment: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued In 16-Year-Old ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’ Case For Calling A Man ‘Impotent’

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant has landed in fresh legal trouble after a court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a 16-year-old case linked to her television show Rakhi Ka Insaaf. The case dates back to 2010, when Sawant allegedly used objectionable language against a Jhansi resident, Laxman, during an episode of the reality show. The development follows a complaint filed by Laxman’s mother after his death by suicide.

Why Has Jhansi Court Issued A Non-Bailable Warrant Against Rakhi Sawant?

The case is connected to an episode of Rakhi Ka Insaaf that was broadcast on October 23, 2010. Laxman, a resident of the Prem Nagar area of Jhansi, had reportedly appeared on the show with his wife over a marital dispute. The couple were allegedly living separately at the time.

According to the complaint, Sawant used insulting and allegedly abusive language against Laxman during the programme, including referring to him as “impotent”. After returning from the show, Laxman died by suicide. Following his death, his mother, Savitri, filed a complaint against Sawant at the Prem Nagar police station in Jhansi. The matter subsequently became a criminal case, which has remained pending for years.

The latest court order has brought the long-running case back into focus, with the non-bailable warrant requiring Sawant to appear before the court.

What Did The Jhansi Court Say About Rakhi Sawant’s Case?

According to Jhansi District Government Counsel (Criminal) Mridul Kant Srivastava, the court has issued the warrant as part of the ongoing judicial proceedings. Srivastava said Sawant would have to appear before the Jhansi court, surrender in accordance with the court’s process and submit a bail application. The next steps will depend on the proceedings before the court.

A non-bailable warrant is a court order directing the authorities to secure an accused person’s appearance. It does not, by itself, establish guilt in the case.

What Was Rakhi Ka Insaaf?

Rakhi Ka Insaaf was a reality television programme hosted by Sawant that focused on personal and relationship disputes. Participants brought their grievances before the show, where Sawant would hear their accounts and offer her verdict on the issues. The programme attracted attention for its confrontational format and the strong language used during some episodes. The 2010 episode involving Laxman became the subject of legal proceedings after his death.

The case has now resurfaced nearly 16 years after the episode aired, with the court issuing a non-bailable warrant against the actor. The allegations against Sawant remain subject to the judicial process.