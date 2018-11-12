After the grappler challenged Rakhi Sawant, she said that she was a dancer and further invited her for a dance competition. The event soon turned into a dance-off between Rakhi Sawant and the female wrestler. Later, the started arguing over an issue. As per reports, irked by Rakhi Sawant's remarks, the grappler lifted Rakhi up and smashed her on the ground.

Bollywood actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant faced serious injuries after a woman wrestler lifted her up and threw her on the floor of the ring in Haryana’s Panchkula. The following incident took place at a wrestling event organised by Great Khali at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on the evening of November 11. After there was no movement by Rakhi Sawant, the police authorities rushed her to a hospital in Zirakpur. As per sources, Rakhi Sawant had entered the ring for a dance performance where she was challenged by a woman wrestler for a fight.

After the grappler challenged Rakhi Sawant, she said that she was a dancer and further invited her for a dance competition. The event soon turned into a dance-off between Rakhi Sawant and the female wrestler. Later, the two started arguing over an issue. As per reports, irked by Rakhi Sawant’s remarks, the grappler lifted Rakhi up and smashed her on the ground. As per a report by Tribune India, Rakhi Sawant faced injuries on her back. Reports add that the organisers are yet to comment on the matter.

The following matter comes to light just a few days after Rakhi Sawant slammed Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta and said that she looks like a buffalo and has no rights to name call other women. The following remark came in after Tanushree Dutta called Rakhi Sawant a pig in the sewer who enjoys mudslinging. In an interview to RVCJ, Rakhi Sawant said that Tanushree Dutta is a real pig. She added that Dutta has no job and all that she does is sit and eat the whole day.

She further slammed the actress for accusing Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Rakhi claimed that Tanushree Dutta is trying to make money out of the #MeToo movement and added that the movement was planted by Americans as they want India to be tagged as rapist country.

