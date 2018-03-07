Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has landed in trouble again for taking a jibe at Sunny Leone's newborn twin babies. In an Instagram video, Rakhi congratulated Sunny for the birth of her twin babies and questioned her about when did she get pregnant. She further commented that "Maine to abhi tak ek chuha bhi paida nahi kiya" but now she thinks that she should also give birth to babies since it has become a competition now. Earlier, Sunny Leone had announced the birth of her twin babies on Instagram and added that her family is complete now.

Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is back in the controversial radar for taking a dig at the birth of Sunny Leone’s twin babies. From questioning Sunny when did she get pregnant to giving her advices on producing more babies and focus on their schooling and health, this banter surely added fuel to the fire between Sunny and Rakhi. In the first video uploaded on Instagram, Rakhi congratulated the diva on the birth of her twins but only to take a dig at her. She questioned, “You did the song Laila Mein Laila and also produced twin babies?”

In the second part of the video, Rakhi commented, “Maine abhi tak ek chuha bhi paida nahi kiya.” She further added, “Aaj kal to dance ka competition ho gaya hai, baaton ke competition ho gaya hai, abhi to bachhe paida karne ka bhi competition ho gaya hai.” Earlier, Rakhi had said in an interview, “Please don’t compare me with Sunny Leone because I have achieved (my popularity) by dancing, performing, doing reality shows and also by winning hearts of the audiences. I never did any adult film or anything else to achieve this. I hope you all understand.”

Responding to her comments, Sunny had said, “They are useless and baseless comments. It is unprofessional. You would never see an actor or actress speaking bad in the way they have. So it’s their problem, I don’t care about it. I am here to do good work and I will focus on doing that.” Earlier this week, Sunny Leone announced the birth of her twin babies on her Instagram account and said, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!

