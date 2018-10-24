Item dancer Rakhi Sawant posted a very weird video on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, October 24. In the video, Rakhi was seen dancing on Tamanche Pe Disco, before posting this video, she uploaded another video in which she mocked how women are being sexually harassed at workplace.

Bollywood actor, item dancer Rakhi Sawant uploaded a very weird video on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, October 24. In the video, she was seen dancing on Tamanche Pe Disco with full fervour, before posting this video, she uploaded another video in which she mocked how women are being sexually harassed in the film industry. To this, she gave a solution to all the women out there. She turned out to be a scientist, who has found the solution of “sexual harassment” among women in the workplace.

In the former video, she said women should wear a metal chain with a locket around their waist in order to “protect/safeguard themselves.” In the other video, she was seen dancing in the weirdest manner while she wore a metal chain along with a locket around her waist. Her video comes in the wake of #MeToo campaign, which gained ground in India after former actress Tanushree Dutta accused superstar Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpT3KErl1mM/?taken-by=rakhisawant2511

But in the video, she is seen mocking the whole movement in the most absurd way. Rakhi often indulges in such ‘chill thrills’, but perhaps it was way too much as the movement has highlighted some major loopholes within the system when it comes to sexual harassment at workplace.

