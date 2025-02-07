Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

After rumors of her third marriage with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, another shocking twist has emerged. A well-known Pakistani Islamic scholar, Mufti Abdul Qavi, has proposed marriage to her.

Rakhi Sawant, the queen of controversies, is once again making headlines! After rumors of her third marriage with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, another shocking twist has emerged.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A well-known Pakistani Islamic scholar, Mufti Abdul Qavi, 48, has proposed marriage to her. And her reply to it is the most ‘Rakhi’ thing she does!

What’s Happening?

Recently, Rakhi Sawant traveled to Pakistan, which led to speculations about her tying the knot with Dodi Khan. However, the actor later denied the marriage rumors in a video.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, just days after this, Mufti Abdul Qavi, a controversial religious figure in Pakistan, has publicly expressed his desire to marry Rakhi. During a podcast with Muneezay Moeen, the mufti praised Rakhi for her religious devotion, especially after she performed Umrah in Mecca.

Rakhi’s Hilarious Response to Mufti Qavi’s Proposal

As expected, Rakhi Sawant had a dramatic and amusing reaction. In a video shared by Zee News, she was seen on a call with Mufti Qavi. She jokingly stated that she has a debt of ₹7-8 crore and would say “Qubool Hai” (I accept) if he clears it. Additionally, she made another surprising demand, if she marries Mufti Qavi, she wants better relations between India and Pakistan!

Who is Mufti Abdul Qavi?

Mufti Abdul Qavi is no stranger to controversy. He has been involved in multiple scandals and has been in the limelight for various reasons in Pakistan. His proposal to Rakhi has now added another chapter to his list of sensational stories.

Will Rakhi Become Pakistan’s ‘Bahu’?

Rakhi Sawant’s love life has always been filled with drama. She was previously married to Ritesh Singh and later to Adil Khan Durrani, after which she changed her name to Fatima. Both marriages ended in separation.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week