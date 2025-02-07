Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

After rumors of her third marriage with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, another shocking twist has emerged. A well-known Pakistani Islamic scholar, Mufti Abdul Qavi, has proposed marriage to her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?


Rakhi Sawant, the queen of controversies, is once again making headlines! After rumors of her third marriage with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, another shocking twist has emerged.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A well-known Pakistani Islamic scholar, Mufti Abdul Qavi, 48, has proposed marriage to her. And her reply to it is the most ‘Rakhi’ thing she does!

What’s Happening?

Recently, Rakhi Sawant traveled to Pakistan, which led to speculations about her tying the knot with Dodi Khan. However, the actor later denied the marriage rumors in a video.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, just days after this, Mufti Abdul Qavi, a controversial religious figure in Pakistan, has publicly expressed his desire to marry Rakhi. During a podcast with Muneezay Moeen, the mufti praised Rakhi for her religious devotion, especially after she performed Umrah in Mecca.

Rakhi’s Hilarious Response to Mufti Qavi’s Proposal

As expected, Rakhi Sawant had a dramatic and amusing reaction. In a video shared by Zee News, she was seen on a call with Mufti Qavi. She jokingly stated that she has a debt of ₹7-8 crore and would say “Qubool Hai” (I accept) if he clears it. Additionally, she made another surprising demand, if she marries Mufti Qavi, she wants better relations between India and Pakistan!

Who is Mufti Abdul Qavi?

Mufti Abdul Qavi is no stranger to controversy. He has been involved in multiple scandals and has been in the limelight for various reasons in Pakistan. His proposal to Rakhi has now added another chapter to his list of sensational stories.

Will Rakhi Become Pakistan’s ‘Bahu’?

Rakhi Sawant’s love life has always been filled with drama. She was previously married to Ritesh Singh and later to Adil Khan Durrani, after which she changed her name to Fatima. Both marriages ended in separation.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Filed under

Rakhi Sawant Rakhi Sawant Maulvi Rakhi Sawant Wedding

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIFA Bans Pakistan Football Federation And Congo Republic Football Association

FIFA Bans Pakistan Football Federation And Congo Republic Football Association

A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy: Jeet Adani Weds Diva Jaimin Shah

A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy: Jeet Adani Weds Diva Jaimin Shah

‘We Went There To Earn A Livelihood, But Everything Fell Apart’ A Migrant’s Harrowing Journey To The United States

‘We Went There To Earn A Livelihood, But Everything Fell Apart’ A Migrant’s Harrowing Journey...

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Apple Set To Launch iPhone SE 4 Next Week: Here’s What to Expect

Apple Set To Launch iPhone SE 4 Next Week: Here’s What to Expect

Entertainment

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For Social Causes

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox