Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh gets slammed by Rakhi Sawant over his remarks that makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge are making her look like Rakshi Sawant instead of Katrina Kaif.

Rakhi Sawan an ex Bigg Boss contestant in her own right replies to the remarks made by Shehnaaz Gill’s father, saying that Shehnaaz is copying her and isn’t anywhere near Katrina Kaif she is Rakhi Sawant of Punjab, while in the same interview insulted Santok Singh saying he lives off his daughter’s earnings.

These remarks from the controversy queen Rakshi Sawant comes at the back of the statement given by Shehnaaz’s father Santok Singh in which he responded to the backlash of fans towards his daughters show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he said that the makers are diminishing Shehnaaz’s image and reputation and making her look like Rakhi Sawant instead of Katrina Kaif.

The statement by him was is in context to the poor representation of Shehnaaz Gill where she is coming across as annoying instead of likable and charming which is noted not just by her father but also by her fans as they too raised the same concern through their tweets.

Rakhi Sawant, however, was not so keen by these remarks and while addressing Santok Singh said that his daughter is copying her footsteps and in a very harsh comment said that Shehnaaz is nowhere close to Katrina Kaif and can never become her.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update, February 21: Omg! Bhide finds, Tapu will confess his love to Sonu

She also stated in the same interview that she is a self-made actor that has the experience of working with likes of Priyadarshan, Yash Raj, Rakesh Roshan, and others while Shehnaaz is constantly backed by her family.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: After BB journey Rashami Desai spotted partying with Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina

She even went on to accuse Shehnaaz’s father of being a parasite and eating out of his daughter’s earnings.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App