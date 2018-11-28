The Bollywood industry is seen completely immersed in the wedding season as marriages of popular celebrities are taking place one after the other. The first to tie the wedding knot this season was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh when the couple got married in Italy.

The Bollywood industry is seen completely immersed in the wedding season as marriages of popular celebrities are taking place one after the other. The first to tie the wedding knot this season was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh when the couple got married in Italy. Following their marriage, it’s just days left for Bollywood-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra to exchange wedding vows with his boyfriend Nick Jonas. Well amid all this, it has been learnt that the queen of controversies Rakhi Sawant is also going to get married to Deepak Kalal, who is known for his videos across social media platforms, later in December.

Taking to Instagram to share her wedding card, Rakhi Sawant informed about her marriage which will take place on December 31 in Los Angeles. According to reports, Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she is getting married in December this year. In a light greyish and black wedding card, Rakhi Sawant invitations card mentions two loving heart are getting united and making a promise to be in love forever! Take a look at the wedding reception card.

Recently, the Bollywood’s item number queen Rakhi Sawant was hospitalised after a wrestling fight which took place in Haryana. According to reports, she had a little argument with her competitor following which something went wrong and the other wrestler lift her up and smashed her onto the ground. She received injuries on her back and was hospitlaised for a couple of day. She later in an Instagram post blamed Tanusharee Dutta and accused that the actress had paid her to get her injured so that she can’t dance in future.

