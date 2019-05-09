Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has once again managed to garner all attention after she shared photos on her official Instagram account in which she is seen posing with the Pakistan National flag.

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant, who is known for grabbing headlines for worse reasons possible, has done it once again and this time she is getting trolled like never before. Dancer-actor Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her funny and controversial Instagram photos and videos, sparked controversy on Wednesday after she shared a photo from the sets of her upcoming film Dhara 370 in which she is seen posing with the national flag of Pakistan.

Soon after Rakhi Sawant shared the series of photos while posing with Pakistan’s National flag, social media users started trolling her and calling her anti-national. They also asked her to go to Pakistan and live their only. Not only Indians, even Pakistanis asked Rakhi Sawant to leave their national flag alone and not hold it in her hands.

However, Rakhi Sawant later shared a video in which she is seen giving her clarification and telling her followers that she is playing the role of a Pakistani girl in her next film Dhara 370 and that she loves India and it is the best country.

She also said that people from Pakistan are good people and have a kind heart and she respects them. However, nothing is stopping people from trolling her on social media sites and specially photo-sharing app Instagram.

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian actress and dancer who is best known for her never-ending controversies. She is perhaps controversy’s favourite child and is often in news for her comments, videos and photos.

