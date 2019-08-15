Raksha Bandhan 2019: Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated every year. This day sisters share their love and affection with their siblings after tying rakhi on their wrist.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is here. From common man to Bollywood celebrities, sisters and brothers celebrate this festive day to share the bond of protection and love. This day is celebrated after tying a rakhi on their brothers’ wrist and woman puts a tilak on her brother’s forehead. In return, she receives a gift, cash or kind from her brothers.

According to Hindu lunar calendar, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of every month of Shravan. During the Mahabharata, it is believed that Draupadi tied a rakhi on Shri Krishna’s wrist when he had injured his finger while using his sudarshan chakra against the king Shishupalal.

While Krishna’s hand was bleeding, Draupadi tore a piece from her sari hand. In return, Krishna would always be there to protect Draupadi.

The day is auspicious and everyone eagerly waits to celebrate this day. On the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan, we bring you some soulful songs to croon these fine tunes from yesteryears.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana- Choti Behen

2. Behana ne bhai ke kalai se pyar bandha hai

3. Chanda re mere bhaiya se kahna

4. Rakhi Dhagon Ka Tyohar

5. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke

