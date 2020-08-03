Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Kapoor, and Anupam Kher extended their wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is a festival which is celebrated across India, intended to celebrate the eternal love of brothers and sisters.

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Kapoor, and Anupam Kher extended their wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is a festival which is celebrated across India, intended to celebrate the eternal love of brothers and sisters. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, family members get dressed up for the rituals. The sister ties a sacred thread or Rakhi on the wrist of the brother. The brother in return offers gifts as a token of his love and pledges to always protect his sister.

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted wishing his greetings to everyone. He wrote a few lines on Raksha Bandhan which read that today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan, there is happiness all around. He added that the festival ties the love of brother and sister in a sacred thread.

रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार है,

हर तरफ़ खुशियों की बौछार है…

बँधा एक धागे में,

भाई बहन का प्यार है… आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दी। Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you. Love, peace and happiness always. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/L5SGH5UMhH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 3, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities have shared their childhood pictures celebrating Raksha Bandhan as well. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who recently tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and was discharged from hospital tweeted on Sunday that Raksha Bandhan is the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother. He added that it is a pledge by the brother to be by his sister’s side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders extend wishes

T 3613 -Happy Raksha Bandhan ..

tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side . pic.twitter.com/Vy1j6AGNZT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Also read: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images, Whatsapp Stickers & Facebook Status: Wish Happy Rakhi to your Brother, Sister and loved ones

Film producer and Stylist Rhea Kapoor posted a cute video of Sonam Kapoor and her on her Instagram account. She also wrote a meaningful caption along with the video. The caption read that growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can’t live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings.



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital