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Home > Entertainment News > Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2026? From Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to Bhaiya Mere, here are seven evergreen Rakhi songs for your festive playlist.

Rakhi Songs (Image-AI)
Rakhi Songs (Image-AI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 09:22 IST

Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026:  Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across India today, August 28, 2026, as brothers and sisters come together to mark their bond with rakhi, sweets, gifts and family celebrations.

And no Rakhi celebration feels quite complete without music. Over the decades, Hindi cinema has given audiences several memorable Raksha Bandhan songs that continue to return every festive season. If you are looking for Rakshabandhan ke gane, Rakhi songs or simply a playlist to add some nostalgia to the celebration, here are seven tracks worth revisiting.

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Phoolon Ka Taron Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Few sibling songs have survived generations quite like Phoolon Ka Taron Ka. Featured in the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, the RD Burman composition was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Interestingly, the song was not originally created specifically for Raksha Bandhan, but its celebration of sibling love eventually made it a festival favourite.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana – Chhoti Bahen

Perhaps the most instantly recognisable Raksha Bandhan song, Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana comes from the 1959 film Chhoti Bahen. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song remains closely associated with Rakhi decades after its release.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se – Resham Ki Dori

From Resham Ki Dori, this Suman Kalyanpur number captures the symbolism of a sister tying rakhi on her brother’s wrist. It remains one of the classic Rakhi songs commonly played during traditional celebrations.

Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda – Kaajal

Asha Bhosle’s Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda from Kaajal is another old-school sibling song that continues to find space on Raksha Bandhan playlists. Its affectionate lyrics make it an especially emotional choice for sisters dedicating a song to their brothers.

Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa – Beimaan

This classic from Beimaan celebrates the emotional promise behind the rakhi itself and remains one of Hindi cinema’s better-known songs centred directly around the festival.

Rang Birangi Rakhi Lekar – Anpadh

For those putting together a more traditional Rakshabandhan song playlist, Rang Birangi Rakhi Lekar from Anpadh brings the festive ritual itself into the music.

Chanda Re Mere Bhaiya Se Kehna – Chambal Ki Kasam

A softer, more emotional addition to the list, Chanda Re Mere Bhaiya Se Kehna remains another evergreen song associated with the brother-sister bond and works perfectly for a nostalgic Raksha Bandhan playlist.

From vintage Bollywood melodies to songs that have become inseparable from the festival itself, these Raksha Bandhan songs continue to give siblings a soundtrack for celebrating one of their most personal relationships.

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Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond
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Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

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Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

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Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond
Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond
Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond
Raksha Bandhan Songs 2026: From ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ To ‘Bhaiya Mere’; 7 Rakhi Songs To Celebrate The Sibling Bond

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