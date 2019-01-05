Rakul Preet photos: Rakul Preet leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the actor uploaded her winter-ready photo in which she is looking alluring dressed in a yellow floral print jacket. The Internet sensation has about 6.1 million followers which prove that the diva is her fans favourite.

Rakul Preet photos: South Indian Diva Rakul Preet is predominantly known for her outstanding performance in Tamil and Telugu film industries. Some time back she is also appointed by Telangana state government as the Brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking winter ready in a black pullover and yellow printed jacket which is looking smart in her. With an adorable smile and a ponytail, she conquers the heart of her fans and has garnered more than 3 lakh likes on Instagram.

The Internet sensation has about 6.1 million followers on Instagram which proves the actor to be the heart and soul of her fans. Rakul commenced with her acting by doing a debut with the Kannada film Gilli in the year 2009. After some time she completely switched to a full-time actor and made her Bollywood debut–Yaariyan in the year 2014. Post to it, she has appeared in various commercially hit films like–Rough, Current Theega, Nannaku Prematho, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and her future projects include–N. T. R. Kathanayakudu and Dev.

