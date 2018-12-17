Known to sway the audience with her stunning looks, Actor Rakul Preet is making a statement with her latest look. In the photos shared by Rakul Preet on her Instagram account, the diva looks super pretty in a floral golden lehenga. Shared just an hour ago, the photos have garnered more than 1 lakh likes and are winning hearts on social media.

It is the wedding season and our favourite celebrities are leaving no chance to make a statement with her insta-worthy outfits. As Tollywood turned Bollywood actor Rakul Preet continues to make a mark at the film industry, the diva impressing everyone with sartorial fashion choices. To give major fashion goals, Rakul took to her official Instagram account an hour ago to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely stunning.

Donning a floral mint green lehenga paired with a sequinned golden blouse and sheer dupatta, Rakul is making heads turn with her gorgeous avatar. Amping up the look with a choker necklace and matching rings, the gorgeous actor has tied her hair in a low bun with a few strands of her hair framing her face. With a glowing base makeup, a thick coat of mascara and a glossy pink lipstick, Rakul completed her look.

Garnering over 1 lakh likes, the photos have clearly left the fashion police as well as social media users impressed with Rakul’s ethnic look. As the photos continue to take social media by storm, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments praising Rakul’s beauty and gorgeous looks.

On the professional front, Rakul will be seen in Milap Zaveri’s upcoming Bollywood film Marvjaavaan. In the film, Rakul will be sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Interestingly, Rakul and Sidharth have previously collaborated in the film Aiyaary that released early this year.

