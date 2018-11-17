Known to charm the audience with her acting stint and stunning looks, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet has shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo shared by Rakul, the diva can be seen looking stunning in a candid click. Sitting in her makeup vanity, Rakul Preet is making heads turn in a one-shoulder top which she has paired with leggings.

South star Rakul Preet rules hearts and she knows it. From carving a space for herself in the South Film Industry, garnering praises for her stint in Bollywood and making the audience go gaga over her stunning looks, Rakul is making headlines for all the right reasons. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Rakul took to her official Instagram account on November 17 to share her latest photo.

In the photo shared by Rakul, the diva can be seen flaunting her beautiful curves in a one-shoulder blue top which she has paired with skinny cream leggings. To amp up the hotness meter, Rakul has tied her luscious hair in a messy bun and looks breathtaking as a few strands of her hair fall beautifully on her face. As she sits in front of her makeup vanity, the stunner is carrying a no-makeup look with absolute grace and charm.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered 145,515 likes and the count is increasing by every passing second. In the comment section of the photo, fans cannot stop showering compliments on the beautiful actor and praising her hot avatar.

Rose to fame with her stint in Telugu and Tamil Film Industry with films like Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Kick 2, Dhruva, Spyder and many more, Rakul Preet has emerged as one of the most bankable actors. Post her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan, she has starred in Bollywood film Aiyaary opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The diva has again paired up with the Bollywood actor for Milap Zaveri’s next.

