Rakul Preet photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet turned heads at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 with her gorgeous looks and impeccable style. At the event, Rakul Preet looked mesmerising in a white statement Zuhair Murad's gown which complimented her perfectly. Soon after walking the red carpet, Rakul Preet shared photos of her look on her official Instagram account.

Rakul Preet photos: Lux Golden Awards 2018, which was held last night i.e November 19 in Mumbai, was a starry affair. From actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and many others turned heads with their glamorous avatar at the event. Among many others, it was Tollywood star Rakul Preet who made it her way to one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night with a designer white ensemble.

Looking absolutely breathtaking, Rakul opted for a white dreamy dress by Zuhair Murad which is beautifully accentuating her curves and making her look like a diva. To complete the look, Rakul added oomph with soft curls and smokey eye makeup. As Rakul made an appearance at the red carpet, she managed to garner praises from everyone present at the award show. Post this, the diva also took to her Instagram account to share photos of her mesmerising look.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 100K likes and the count is increasing by every passing second. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments praising her gorgeous looks and too hot to handle persona.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet has carved a space for herself in the South Film Industry with notable performances in Tamil and Telugu films. In Bollywood, the diva has starred in films like Yaariyan and Aiyaary. Recently, Rakul has been roped in Milap Zaveri’s next opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

