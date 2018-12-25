Aiyaary actor Rakul Preet is making the most out of her Christmas holiday by striking a balance between fitness and feasting on wholesome meals. To give major fitness goals, Rakul took to her official Instagram account to share her latest workout video. In the video, Rakul can be seen sweating it out at the gym wearing a Christmas cap. Needless to say, Rakul is working towards being a tougher Santa this year.

Even on the occasion of Christmas, Tollywood turned Bollywood actor Rakul Preet is no mood to sit back and relax. Amid a sea of celebrity photos from Christmas celebrations, the diva has stunned everyone by sharing her latest workout video on her official Instagram account. As Rakul gives major fitness goals by performing various exercises effortlessly, she is seen wearing a signature Christmas cap.

Donning a blue tank top with black yoga pants, Rakul Preet looks absolutely breathtaking in a no-makeup look. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Rakul highlighted the importance of a pre-brunch workout, especially on Christmas, and added the hashtag ‘Tough Santa’. The workout video that was shared 3 hours ago has already garnered 164,054 views and the count is increasing every passing second.

However, this is not the first time that Rakul is taking social media by storm with her latest photos. Known to share sensuous and sultry photos, Rakul is no less than a social media sensation.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet will be seen in the upcoming film Marjawaan. In the film, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Earlier this year, Sidharth and Rakul were seen together in the film Aiyaary that failed to charm the audience as well as critics.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More