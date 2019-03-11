Beauty queen Rakul Preet recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photos. In the pictures, she is looking ravishing dressed in black unique attire. With her perfect hairdo, mild makeup and bossy pose, the actor kills the Internet with her looks. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and comments which proves the hottie to be fans favorite.

Rakul Preet Singh is among the most hardworking actors who leave not even a single chance to astonish her fans with her talent and stunning looks. Starting from her outstanding acting skills to her breathtaking looks, the diva kills it all in one go. The actor is predominantly known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films and continues to fulfill the expectation of her fans with her hard work on screens. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the picture, she is dressed in black stylish attire with a plain casual top and Dhoti style lower. Her straight hair with simple makeup blends with her attire perfectly. Moreover, her pose makes her look like a real-time boss lady with hands on her waist.

Talking about her professional front, the actor commenced with her modeling career, while she was just 18, in her college time. Post to which in 2009, she did her debut in Kannada film Gilli, which was a remake film. After that, she commenced featuring in various films and gained limelight after appearing in Tamil movie Thadaiyara Thaakka in 2012. In 2014 she did her Hindi debut and appeared in the movie Yaariyan, which was among the major hits of the industry. Talking about her future projects, the actor will be appearing in movies like NGK, De De Pyaar De, SK 14, Marjaavaan in 2019. For her hard work, she has also received many awards and continue to entertain her fans with her stupendous acting skills.

