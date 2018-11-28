Rakul Preet photos: Bollywood Diva Rakul Preet, is known for her stunning looks and pleasing smile. The Internet sensation has about 5.6 million followers on Instagram, proving the actor to be her fan's favourite. Recently, the hottie took to Instagram to share her dazzling photos. In the pictures, Rakul is dressed in a cream midi-length dress, giving major fashion goals to her fans.

In the pictures, the actor is wearing a midi-length cream dress with a stylish pair of footwear

Rakul Preet photos: Rakul Preet Singh is counted among the most good looking and hardworking actors of the Telugu cinema. The diva is not only known for her predominant acting skills but she was also appointed as the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana government. She initially began her career by modelling in her college days and then took acting like her real-time passion. She did her debut in the Kannada movie — Gilli in 2009. The diva also participated in the Femina Miss India pageant and was ranked fifth on the show. Meanwhile, the diva is also appreciated for her spectacular work in her Bollywood debut – Yaariyan in 2014.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the actor is wearing a midi-length cream dress with a stylish pair of footwear. Her subtle makeup with elegant earrings suits her from every angle. The diva’s charming smile and dazzling looks in the picture steal her fan’s heart and created a buzz on social media. In an hour, the picture garnered over 67K likes and it seems that her fans eagerly wait for the diva to upload her pretty photos on Instagram. Some of her successful projects are — Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Loukyam, Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Nannaku Prematho, Dhruva, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. By doing these hit films, the actor confirmed herself to be one of the leading actors in Telugu Cinema.

