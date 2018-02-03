Actor Rakul Preet has won hearts with her unnerving charm and spectacular acting skills in Bollywood as well as South Indian film industry. The diva made her acting debut with Kannada film Gilli and ventured into Bollywood in 2014 with the film Yaariyan. Her next Bollywood release, Aiyaari opposite Sidharth Malhotra is slated for a release on February 9th, 2018. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rakul Preet.

\\The queen of hearts Rakul Preet has mesmerised the South Indian film industry and Bollywood with her sheer charm and spectacular acting skills. The diva made her foray into the glamour industry at the age of 18 and made her acting debut in 2009 with Kannada film Gilli. In a interview, Rakul stated that she signed up the film “with the aim to earn a little extra pocket money” and that she was unaware “how big south Indian films were.”

Just after the release of the film, Rakul participated in the Femina Miss India pagent where she stood tall at the fifth position and garnered titles like Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes. After the critical acclaim at the modelling world and her first film, Rakul went on a winning steak with her films like Thadaiyara Thaakka, Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Loukyam, Kick 2, Bruce Lee – Te Fighter , Nannaku Prematho , Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and established herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu Cinema.

Not just the South Indian film industry, Rakul has also won hearts with her stint in Bollywood with her film Yaariyan. Her next Bollywood venture Aiyaari opposite Sidharth Malhotra is slated for a release on Feburary 9th, 2017. Currently, she is also appointed as the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government.

