Rakul Preet photos: Telugu actor Rakul Preet leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her hot and sexy photos. In her latest upload on Instagram, the diva is looking alluring dressed in ripped jeans and a casual white crop top. The Internet sensation has about 5.8 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

Rakul Preet photos: Telugu actor Rakul Preet is known for her phenomenal work in the industry. Some time back, the actor was chosen to be the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana government. The actor made her acting debut in Kannada movie–Gilli in the year 2011. Subsequently, the actor switched to become a full-time actor and made her Telugu debut in Keratam. Finally, in 2014, Rakul made her Bollywood debut in the film Yaariyan with her co-actors Himansh Kohli and Nicole Faria. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures, she is looking cool, wearing a white crop top with ripped jeans.

It is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with her stunning photos. She masters the talent of gaining attention and enjoys the fan following of 5.8 million on the image-sharing platform–Instagram. Some of her hit movies are–Yaariyan, Yennamo Yedho, Loukyam, Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Nannaku Prematho, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and De De Pyaar De. The diva is counted among the most hard-working and leading actors of the Telugu industry. The beauty has also won various subtitles at the pageant like–Femina Miss Beautiful Smile, Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes and more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More