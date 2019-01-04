Rakul Preet is an avid social media who keeps on sharing her daily life photos with her fans. Time and again, the actor drives fans crazy with her gorgeous photos. This time, Rakul took to her official Instagram handle to share a new look of her upcoming movie Dev starring Karthi.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most renowned and loved actors of the south Indian Industry who keeps on swaying fans with her hot and happening photos. Popular for her work in the Telegu film industry, Rakulpreet has also featured in Hindi films and got praised for her acting. Rakul Preet debuted with a Kannada movie in the year 2011 titled as Gilli and since then she never looked back.

Rakul Preet is an avid social media who keeps on sharing her daily life photos with her fans. Time and again, the actor drives fans crazy with her gorgeous photos. This time, Rakul took to her official Instagram handle to share a new look of her upcoming movie Dev starring Karthi. Take a look at the new poster:

The first look of Dev along with its teaser managed to garner a great positive response from the audience. And seems this new looks is also going to create a buzz. The fans are in love with this pairing and are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna will also been seen playing key roles in the movie while Nikki Galrani will be seen as the second lead actor of the movie.

