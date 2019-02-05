Internet sensation Rakul Preet Singh, who is popularly known for her work in the Telugu and Tamil films has been breaking the Internet with her sexy airport looks. The diva was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and the picture is winning the Internet!

A popular actress in South India, Rakul Preet Singh has been winning hearts with her airport looks which set the Internet on fire! The Aiyaary actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday and the photos were shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram in which Rakul Preet Singh is rocking an all-denim look. Dressed in a white top with a denim jacket and denim jeans with white sneakers and she is looking absolutely stunning!

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses who is best known for her work in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu film industries. Apart from regional film, Rakul Preet Singh has also featured in a few Bollywood films such as Yaariyan which marked her big Bollywood debut followed by Aiyaary. Rakul Preet Singh will now be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavaan which also stars Ritesh Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Apart from Marjaavaan, Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sensational actresses from South India who has delivered many blockbuster films such as Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, among many others.

She is one of the most active actresses on social media and is known as an Internet sensation as well. She has a crazy fan base on social media and her latest airport look has been driving fans crazy!

