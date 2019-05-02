Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde are ruling social media with their latest photos. In her latest photo, Rakul Preet Singh is seen donning a backless black jumpsuit to promote her upcoming film De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde stunned in an ivory lehenga at Maharshi trailer launch.

One of the most desirable and stunning ladies of Tollywood cinema, Rakul Preet and Pooja Hegde are in their top form at the cinema screens and off it. While Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Pooja Hegde is no far behind in promoting her upcoming film Maharshi opposite Mahesh Babu. To promote their film, both the leading ladies are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film and raise the oomph meter.

Looking absolutely sensational, Rakul Preet Singh is seen donning a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a belt tied around her waist. To complete the look, the actor has opted for black heels, wavy hair, golden earrings and gone for a smokey eye makeup look with nude lips. Her sultry makeup, sensuous expressions and a well-fitted jumpsuit is making Rakul Preet Singh stand out and making her look uber-hot.

For the trailer launch of her much-awaited film Maharshi, Pooja Hegde donned a traditional ivory lehenga. With an embroidered ivory lehenga and an organza dupatta, the actor opted for a multi-coloured choker necklace and tied her hair in a ponytail. To complete her look, Pooja opted for dewy yet sultry makeup and nude lips.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film De De Pyaar De will hit the silver screens on May 17. After the release of De De Pyaar De, she will also be seen in the film Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu’s film Maharshi will release on May 9. Post this, she has also been roped in for Bollywood film Housefull 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App