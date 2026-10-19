Rakul Preet Singh Calls Ramayana A Film India Has Never Tried Before, Opens Up About Playing Surpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh had plenty to say about her upcoming film Ramayana when she attended Bata India’s festive event in Delhi on Sunday. From sharing her excitement about Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the epic to hoping that audiences embrace the film, the actor offered a glimpse into what makes the project special for her.

Rakul, who will play Surpanakha in the two-part epic, said the film has been years in the making and hopes it will strike a chord with audiences across the country.

“I am very excited, and I think so is the entire team. It’s an effort of many, many years, and I really hope that people enjoy the film. It’s something that India hasn’t tried ever, and I really hope that people love the film,” she said.

Rakul Preet Singh On Playing Surpanakha In Ramayana

Rakul’s casting as Surpanakha adds another intriguing name to the film’s ensemble. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita, Yash will portray Ravana, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey will appear as Lakshman.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

When Will Ramayana Release?

Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic epic. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with screenings planned in IMAX theatres across India. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will manage the Hindi-speaking market.

Rakul Preet Singh Talks Comfort And Festive Fashion At Bata Event

Rakul made the comments during her appearance at Bata India’s Comfort, but Make It Festive campaign event at Vegas Mall in Delhi, which featured a Dandiya Night. The event saw more than 6,000 footfalls, according to the brand. Speaking about her association with Bata, the actor said the brand brought back memories of childhood and school while also adapting to the fashion preferences of younger consumers.

“The brand reminds you of your childhood and your school days. I am so happy to see that it is one of those brands that has reinvented itself and I think creating the entire collection that I saw is so relevant to what the generation of today wants or desires. So, I am very, very excited because, like I said, I am someone who prefers comfort,” she said.