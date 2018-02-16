Aiyaary fame Rakul Preet Singh narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction during a film promotion. The incident occurred when the on-screen couple Rakul and Sidharth Malhotra were showing off their amazing chemistry on the film's song Lae Dooba at a Delhi University college. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaari has finally hit the screens today and has been receiving mixed responses from the film critics as well as the moviegoers.

Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh’s much anticipated film Aiyaari has finally hit the screens after much trouble but has failed to make a significant mark at the box office. Recently, the Aiyaari team visited a Delhi University college to promote the film but the sequences of the event did not turn out as it was expected. In an unfortunate series of events, when Sidharth and Rakul were showing off their amazing chemistry on the song ‘Lae Dooba’, the actor suddenly picked her up in his arms, which also lifted the short blue romper that Rakul was wearing at the event.

As soon as Sidharth landed her on her feet, Rakul immediately adjusted her dress but the damage had already been done. The video of the incident has been shared on Aiyaari’s official Twitter handle where Rakul can be seen visibly uncomfortable by Sidharth’s move. On the other hand, the film has been receiving mixed responses from the audiences as well as the film critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share his review and tweeted, “#Aiyaary has some interesting twists and a couple of skilfully executed sequences, but it lacks the punch associated with Neeraj Pandey’s movies… Stylish, yes. Substance, no… Neeraj Pandey misses the bus this time… His weakest work to date…”

He further added, “Lengthy run time [2.40 hours] and lethargic pacing are two major hiccups of #Aiyaary, besides patchy and confused screenwriting… Boasts of fine performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and of course, Naseeruddin Shah. That’s it! Aiyaary was supposed to release on January 26, 2018, but in order to avoid a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the film was postponed to February 16 and was finally released after the approval of CBFC and the Defence Ministry.