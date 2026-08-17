Rakul Preet Singh Has A Message For Paparazzi After They Mispronounce Her ‘Ramayana’ Character: ‘It’s Surpanakha’

Rakul Preet Singh found herself giving the paparazzi a quick pronunciation lesson on Monday after photographers struggled with the name of her Ramayana character. Spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, the actor was repeatedly addressed as “Surnapakha”. Rather than take offence, Rakul broke into a smile and corrected them, saying, “Surnapakha nahi, Surpanakha.” She then tried to contain her laughter as the photographers attempted to get the name right.

The playful exchange quickly caught attention online, particularly because Rakul is stepping into one of the more intriguing characters in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana.

Why Rakul Said Yes To Playing Surpanakha

Rakul has previously spoken about what attracted her to the role of Surpanakha, traditionally remembered in the epic for her encounter with Ram and Lakshman. Responding to a fan letter on X earlier this month, Rakul said it was the character’s complexity that convinced her to take on the part. She pointed out that Surpanakha is often remembered through a single episode, while her larger story offers considerably more room for exploration.

That perspective could make Rakul’s portrayal particularly interesting as Ramayana attempts to present the ancient epic for a contemporary, global audience.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Lead The Epic

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman. Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta also feature in the ensemble as Lakshman, Dasharath and Kaikeyi respectively. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to reach theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana: Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

With its enormous cast, international ambitions and reported scale, the two-part epic is already among the most closely watched projects in Indian cinema.