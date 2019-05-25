Rakul Preet Singh hot photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh keeps on making heads turn with her hot and happening avatars. Recently, she sizzled on Bollywood screen with Ajay Devgan in De De Pyaar De. She gave a superb performance in the movie and doubled popularity.Popular for her movies in Tollywood, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the rising starlets.

Once again, Rakul Preet Singh is leaving fans awestruck with her killer looks. Setting the internet ablaze, she took to her official Instagram account to post a sultry photo of her. Donning an unbuttoned sexy jeans styled with a crop top. The sensuous expressions of Rakul is enough to leave you drooling. With the unzipped jeans, the lady wore a lacy bralette which has a low neckline.

One of the other attractive factors of the look is Rakul Preet’s nude makeup. Making it look even sexier, the actor has made a sleek hairdo. The smokey eyes and nude lipstick made it look even hotter. Here’s the sultry denim photoshoot of Rakul Preet Singh!

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut in the year 2009 with the Kannada movie Gili. Later on, she even showed her skills in Bollywood with the film Yaariyaan in the year 2014. Although Yaariyaan did not bring her much popularity, she shot to fame with the movie Aiyaary which also featured Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sizzling divas these days. In a recent interview for the promotions of De De Pyaar De, the actor expressed that she wishes to have a long lasting career in Bollywood.

