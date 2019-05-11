Rakul Preet Singh, who is best known for Telugu films, is currently sizzling the Internet with her hot photos on social media. Rakul Preet is currently busy promoting her upcoming film De De Pyaar De with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and also manages to capture the hearts with her stunning picture on Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh is among the leading stars who is leaving no chance of topping the charts with her versatile roles and phenomenal acting skills. Rakul Preet is currently busy promoting her upcoming film De De Pyaar De with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and the fresh affair is being loved by the audience. The actor is best known for sizzling the Internet with her hot and sexy photos and leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skill. Recently, the actor shared a hot picture on Instagram dressed in green attire. With nude makeup and stunning neckpiece, the actor is giving major fashion goals to her fans.

Rakul Preet is among the leading actors who miss no chance of entertaining fans with her outstanding acting skills. She commenced her acting career in the year 2009 with the Kannada film Gilli. She also participated in Femina Miss India pageant and bagged the fifth title. She has also won various titles from Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile, Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes and People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes.

The actor was also appointed as a brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by the government of Telangana. Post to modelling, she switched completely to become a full-time actor and did her Tamil debut with the film Thadaiyara Thaakka. In the year 2014, she also tried herself in Bollywood with the film Yaariyan, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for hit films like Nanako Prematho, Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Spyder, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and has well established herself in Telugu film industry.

In an interview, the lead actor revealed that she has still not made her name in the Bollywood industry. The 28-year-old actor also revealed that she loves her job and wants to continue her passion in the same way. She revealed that she has a long way to cover and will continue giving her best in films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App