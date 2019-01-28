Rakul Preet Singh is best known for her outstanding acting skills in Telugu and Tamil films. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps on entertaining her fans with her sensuous looks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pic, dolled up in a floral dress. Have a look at the picture

Rakul Preet is among the hottest actors who leaves no chance of marking her presence felt in the film industry as well as on social media. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photo. She is looking alluring dressed in a sexy floral print dress. Rakul is among the actors who has excelled in spreading her talent more in Tamil and Telugu films. She did her first Bollywood debut with the movie Yaariyan in the year 2014. Her latest picture is currently creating a buzz around and in just an hour of the upload, has garnered a massive likes and comments.

The hardworking actor has till now featured in multiple language films like Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada and has done more than 25 films overall. Her photos and videos on social media are a proof that the actor keeps her fans well updated with her professional and personal upgrades. Talking about her future projects, the actor will appear in Dev, NGK, De De Pyaar De, Venky Mama in 2019. For her phenomenal work and outstanding skills, she has got various awards and titles as well.

Rakul did her acting debut with a Kannada movie Gilli in the year 2009 and post to it, she continued to give a series of hit films like Venkatadri Express, Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Dhruva and many more.

