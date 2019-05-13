Rakul Preet Singh photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is best known for her outstanding acting skills and misses no chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skill. Recently, the actor has set social media on fire with her latest photos. Dressed in a white pantsuit, the actor conquered many hearts.

Rakul Preet is among the most leading stars who leave no stone unturned to impress fans with her on-screen avatar and social media clicks. The actor is best known for her fashion game and misses no opportunity to give major fashion goals to her fans. Currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film De De Pyaar De with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The film is a rom-com film which will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019. Recently, the actor shared her stunning pictures dressed in a stylish white pantsuit. With subtle makeup and straight hair, the actor is currently creating a buzz on the Internet with her promotional looks.

Rakul Preet Singh has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by the government of Telangana. Apart from acting, the actor has also proved herself in modelling and initially commenced with her career by participating in Femina Miss India pageant in the year 2011 and was placed fifth. Moreover, she also won many titles like Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile, People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes and many more.

Rakul Preet Singh is best known for her commercially hit films like Venkatadri Express, Rough, Current Theega, Sarrainodu and Loukyam and leaves no chance of dazzling on-screen.

Rakul did her Kannada debut by appearing in film Gilli in the year 2009. In 2011, by enhancing her talent, the actor also appeared in a Bollywood film Yariyan in the year 2014 with co-stars Himansh Kohli, Nicole Faria and Serah Singh. The film narrated the story of five close friends in college, learning new values of life. The film was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series.

Talking about her future projects, the actor will next appear in Marjaavaan and Manmadhudu 2 and SK 14. The actor is best known for her acting skills and versatile roles in the film and leaves no stone unturned to conquer hearts.

