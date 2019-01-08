Telegu actor Rakul Preet is one of the hottest and sizzling divas of the south Indian film industry. With her gorgeous face and glamorous fashion sense, Rakul Preet keeps on swaying her fans every now and then. The South Indian beauty is no doubt, a refined actress but is also shining as a social media star now. With her stunning Instagram timelines, Rakul manages to steal all the limelight.

This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. In this black and white photo, Rakul Preet looks absolutely stunning. Her eyes and wavy hair is sure to take away your heart, take a look!

Well, this is not the first time Rakul Preet Singh has hogged headlines for her astonishing photo updates. Every time she posts a photo, it creates a buzz on the internet. Enjoying a following of more than 6.1 million followers, Rakul Preet gives major fashion goals to her fans. Take a look at some of the most stunning and gorgeous clicks of Rakul Preet Singh!

