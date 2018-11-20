Rakul Preet Singh photos: Tollywood fame Rakul Preet Singh is back to make fans go gaga over her with a sensuous photoshoot. In the photo shared by Rakul Preet, the diva looks super hot as she strikes a pose in a black bralette and ripped denims. Garnered over 170K in less than an hour, the photo is taking social media by storm. Have a look at Rakul Preet's stunning photo here-

Rakul Preet Singh photos: Hold your hearts as Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is all set to sweep everyone off their feet with her latest photoshoot. As she continues to charm the audience on-screen with her power-packed performances in Tollywood as well as Bollywood, the diva is on a mission to shine through as a social media sensation as well. As a pleasant surprise for the social media users, Rakul Preet took to her official Instagram account on November 20 to share a photo from her latest super-hot photoshoot.

Captured beautifully by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani, Rakul Preet is soaring temperatures with her bold avatar. In the monochrome photo, the stunning lady is donning a black bralette with ripped denims and is undoubtedly making her fans weak in the knees with her sensuous and sultry photo. From pose, expressions, hair to her curvaceous body, everything says perfection out loud in the photo.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered more than 160K likes and is bringing social media to a meltdown as the count increases rapidly. As the photo takes Internet by storm, fans and followers are going gaga over Rakul Preet’s stunning looks in the comment section, reflecting her massive fan base and undeniable charm.

On the work front, Rakul Preet has been roped in for Milap Zaveri’s next Bollywood film. In the film, the diva will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Interestingly, Rakul Preet and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared the screen in the film Aiyaary.

