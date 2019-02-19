Rakul Preet Singh Jumpsuit photos: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved and adored ladies of Tollywood. The diva has been a part of many successful movies and is continuing to win appreciations. This time too, Rakul has left everyone speechless with her stunning photo on Instagram. Posted only a few hours ago, the photo has managed to gather a huge number of likes and comments. Take a sneak peek!

Tollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly one of the best new-gen actors. The diva has even left her imprints in Bollywood with her last movie Aiyari and will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjawaan, the movie will also cast Student Of The Year actor Tara Sutaria in a key role. Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented actors of the Indian film industry and she has given some splendid performances to prove it.

The diva is also a style queen and catches all our attention with her astonishing Instagram updates. Rakul Preet Singh has a timeline full of extra-ordinary photoshoots which can leave anyone breathless. Adding one more gem to her collection, Rakul took to her official Instagram handle to post a fabulous photo of her. Posing in a beautiful floral jumpsuit, Rakul Preet Singh has definitely made a style statement. Inspiring many girls out there in terms of fashion, she is multiplying her popularity every day. Take a look!

Rakul Preet Singh has featured in many Hindi and Kannada films but her work has been noticed predominantly in Telugu and Tamil film industries. These days, she is handling the responsibility of being the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government. As an actor, she has established her name with many superhit movies including Venkatadri Express (2013), Loukyam (2014), Kick 2 (2015), Dhruva (2016), Spyder (2017) and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), Current Theega (2014), Rough (2014), Bruce Lee – The Fighter (2015), Nannaku Prematho (2016).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More