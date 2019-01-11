Telegu actor Rakul Preet is emerging as one of the most popular and loved south Indian actresses. Having done movies in Hindi, Kannada, Telegu and Tamil industry too, the diva has gathered a massive fan following from all over India. Recently, she was also chosen for endorsing the government's programme of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao by the Telangana state government.

Not many of her fans know that the diva started her career when she was in college only.

With her astonishing photo updates on social media, Rakul Preet manages to garner a lot of attention. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely sexy. All decked up in a white pantsuit, Rakul Preet looks like a perfect boss girl. The photo belongs to a magazine cover. Accessorizing the outfit with a classy watch and clutch, the actor is riding high on the fashion meter. Take a look at the photo yourself:

Not many of her fans know that the diva started her career when she was in college only. Initiated with modelling, she later got an opportunity and debuted with a Kannada film Gilli in the year 2009. Rakul is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actors and having so many successful films under her name, she is also well-recognised in the industry. The lady also won multiple beauty pageant titles including Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile, Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes, People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes and Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face.

