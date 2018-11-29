Rakul Preet Singh photos: Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo, which has garnered thousands of likes on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Rakul Preet Singh has worked in Tamil, Telugu and recently stepped in the Bollywood with Aiaary alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Rakul Preet Singh photos: The new internet sensation, Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has again set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo. The actor, who has delivered many big hits in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industry is on the ninth cloud as her last film Bollywood film Aiaary alongside Sidharth Malhotra did a great job at the box-office. In her latest photo, Rakul Preet Singh was donning a cream color dress highlighted with red and golden color floral print. The diva compliment the dress with big earrings, stylish hair, and elegance.

Her latest photo has been liked by thousands of her fans and the comment section is flooded with compliments. Rakul Preet is one of the most sought-after names when it comes to dancing performances at award shows. A report claimed that Rakul Preet was one of the most searched personalities on the internet. According to several reports, the actress has charged a whopping Rs 25 lakh for her performance which is expected to last 15 minutes. On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be seen in Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De. Helmed by Luv Ranjan and co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

