Rakul Preet Singh photos: Actor and model Rakul Preet Singh, who has been raising applauds for her looks, style, and acting skills, has set the internet on fire. The actor was last seen in Karthi’s Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, shared a new post on the photo-sharing site Instagram, which can rise your fitness goals. In Rakul Preet Singh’s latest photo, she was performing yoga and stretching with a rope from up to down. The diva has become a social media sensation as she has garnered more than 5.5 Million followers on Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh captioned the photo saying, “I have never felt so light and rejuvenated !! @anshukayoga you are a rockstar! I am flyinggggggg 😀😀💃 #stretch #fitisthenewstrong 💪🏻” The actor was wearing a black color t-shirt and lower and was stretching upside down on a blue color rope.

On the work front, Rakul has 3 big projects in her kitty including Suriya’s NGK, which is currently put on the back-burner for unknown reasons. Her upcoming action-adventure film Dev helmed by Karthi is all set to hit the theaters. While Rakul has been shooting for an untitled science-fiction film with Sivakarthikeyan, which is being directed by Ravikumar.

