Telugu actors Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde are currently setting the Internet on fire with her latest pictures. Starting from dazzling well on-screens to showcasing their hotness on social media, the actor knows how to capture the attention of their fans. In the latest pictures, Pooja Hegde is looking alluring dressed in red attire. With a messy bun and dewy makeup, the actor is currently conquering many hearts with her stylish attire. Further, the actor has opted for a stunning neckpiece, which is adding more to her looks.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is dazzling well in a dark stylish bralette. With straight hair and apt makeup, the actor is currently sizzling the Internet with her smoking hot looks. It seems like both of them masters the talent of conquering hearts and misses no opportunity to win millions of heart on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh last appeared in Hindi film De De Pyaar De with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The rom-com film entertained the fans to the fullest and has till now the film has earned Rs 64 crore in its second week. The actor also revealed her experience of working with Ajay Devgn. She revealed that Ajay is one of the coolest actors, who has always made sure to make her feel comfortable on the sets of the film.

Pooja Hegde is counted amongst the most stunning actors of the industry. The actor last appeared in Telugu film Maharshi with Telugu star Mahesh Babu. The film garnered a positive response from the audience as well as fans and also crossed several records at the box office in the southern states.

Rakul Preet Singh is amongst the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of impressing fans with her style and glamour. Some time back, she was also appointed as the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by the government of Telangana. Before acting, the actor has also dazzled in the modelling field and has also won various titles like Miss Face, Miss Talented. Her hit films include: Nannaku Prematho, Dhruva, Spydar, Rough and Kick 2.

