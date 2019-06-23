Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier and Nithiin roped in for Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Telugu film: Indian superstar Nithiin has been roped in for Yeleti Chandrashekar's next and will be working with Priya Prakash Varrier, the wink girl and overnight sensation and with De De Pyaar De star Rakul Preet Singh. More details inside.

Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier and Nithiin roped in for Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Telugu film: Indian actor, producer, and television host, Nithiin Reddy, who predominantly works in Telugu industry about a few minutes took to his official Twitter handle to make a new announcement about his next film with Chandra Shekhar Yeleti starring wink girl and overnight sensation Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The makers released the first official photo from the sets where Nithiin, Priya Prakash, director, and the crew are standing outside the pooja ceremony place. The movie is set to go on floors soon. Nithiin made the announcement of his new film on Twitter and wrote- #Nithiin28 muhurtham done. Super excited to work with Yeleti Chandrashekar garu..this film is going to b Special!! Rakul Preet Singh finallyyy working together Priya Prakash Varrier plays the other lead, produced by Bhavya Anand Prasad garu n music by @mmkeeravaani garu.

The music will be composed by MM Keeravaani and tentaviley will be called as Nithiin 28. Take a look at the tweet here:

#Nithiin28 muhurtham done.. super excited to work with Yeleti Chandrashekar garu..this film is goin to b Special!! ⁦@Rakulpreet⁩ finallyyy workin together😎 #priyaprakashvarrier plays d other lead,produced by bhavya anand prasad garu n music by ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ garu🤗 pic.twitter.com/GRN2LRgp1B — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) June 23, 2019

On the work front, Nithiin will be next seen in, multi starrer mega-budget movie Bheeshma which is still in making, whereas Priya Prakash Varrier, who won hearts with just a simple wink and rose to fame with her movie Oru Adaar love will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut this year as well with Sridevi Bungalow. De De Pyaar De star, Rakul Preet on the work front, will be seen in SK 14, Marjaavaan and Manmadhudhu 2.

