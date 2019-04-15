Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia are two of the most popular ladies from Tollywood. The divas know how to slay in style every time and leave fans awestruck. From stealing the glam to making a fashion statement, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia are creating a storm yet again! Take a look at their superhot photos!

Now, the diva is gripping a massive fan following in North India too as she is coming with her Bollywood film De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgan and Tabu. Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia are yet again creating a buzz with their sizzling hot photos on social media. The stunning ladies of Tollywood keep on sharing these astonishing photos on their official accounts, leaving fans breathless. From making style statements with fashionable outfits to raising the heat with their superhot photoshoots, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia top the headlines every now and then! This time too, the ladies have become the talk of the town for their sultry avatars.

First Tamannaah Bhatia took the internet by a storm with her stylish and sexy red gown and then, Rakul Preet Singh’s smoking hot look in a black monokini went viral. Both the glam queens are stealing gazes with their ultra-hot looks and you would not be able to take your eyes off! While Rakul Preet Singh can be seen posing in a stunning black monokini on the sides of a beach, Tamannaah Bhatia is bringing all the limelight to her sexy red dress, which is accentuating her curves! Take a look at both the spectacular images!

Rakul Preet Singh started her career with modelling and later, changed paths to acting which was indeed, her destination. The actor has been featured in various Hindi and Kannada movies also but got massive popularity in South. Owning to her large fanbase, she was even made the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government. Not many of her fans know that Rakul Preet started her career while she was in college only. She made her filmy debut with a Kannada film Gilli in the year 2009. Now, the diva is gripping a massive fan following in North India too as she is coming with her Bollywood film De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgan and Tabu.

Tamannaah Bhatia owns a massive fanbase in South as she as delivered many blockbusters in the Telugu and Tamil films industry. The actor also appeared in Bollywood films and was even a part of Baahubali, which proved to be the highest grosser movie!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More